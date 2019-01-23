The KÜHL RENEGADE™ Pant
Stronger, more breathable, and boasting superior anti-abrasion and quick dry properties. DURALUX with DWR outperforms standard nylon. UPF 50 sun protection.
Best service i ever got…awesome people and good conversation…Thanks for all the info and advice!!
I just found this fantastic outfitters- wow have I been missing out. I went in looking for long warm pants and they had exactly what I needed… Friendly staff- great customer service. My new favorite,
Life saver getting ready for my trip to Alaska.
I bought a beautiful pair of waterproof hiking boots. I have a wide foot and am difficult to fit … The staff person I worked with only showed me boots that fit my needs. I was thrilled with the service and selection.
Best place in Sarasota to purchase any type of gear for the outdoors. Wonderful employees that are willing to take the time to find exactly what you need.
Very helpful staff, great selection of high quality gear that’s competitively priced. I’ve been buying my gear there for years and will continue to do so. My favorite store!! Thanks Environeers, keep up the good work!
Named Best Overall Travel Backpack for 2020 by US News & World Report. Carry-on size, lightweight, carries as a backpack or duffel.
Perfect warmth for almost everything. Lightweight and windproof. 100% recycled polyester ripstop shell and 800-fill-power Advanced Global Traceable Down.
Update for Spring 2020! Even lighter version of the iconic XA PRO 3D. Adventure on every type of terrain. Available in waterproof and non-waterproof.
The Appalachian Trail Club of Florida - ATCF’s first hike of the season! See their post below for all the details and join them for a lovely day outside 🥾😊 ... See MoreSee Less
Another super cool, local hike guided by Hike It Florida coming up. They have so many great hikes planned! Definitely check out their page for more. ... See MoreSee Less
Hike It Florida has several excellent local, guided hikes coming up this fall! Visit their page for details on all of them. 🥾 🍃 🍁 ... See MoreSee Less
Beautiful postcard brought to us by an awesome family who hiked 🥾 the Portuguese Camino trail. Now hanging near other incredible photos/cards brought back to us. We have THE BEST customers! ... See MoreSee Less